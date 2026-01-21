The Batman 2 Reportedly Has One Major Role Left To Cast (& It Sets Up Two-Face’s Origin Story)

Later this year, production will finally begin on The Batman Part II. As director Matt Reeves prepares to roll cameras, he’s been busy rounding out the highly anticipated sequel’s cast. In addition to returning faces such as Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell, there are some high-profile newcomers to the franchise. Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan are making the jump to DC adaptations, the the latter in line to play the next cinematic iteration of Harvey Dent. There apparently are still some roles left to fill, including one that would play major part in Harvey Dent’s story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance on the podcast My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Deadline reporter Justin Kroll noted that there’s “one big [role] left” to cast in The Batman Part II. It was described as “an older role, which everyone presumes is Harvey Dent’s dad.” This isn’t the same as official confirmation that Reeves is on the search for someone to play Christopher Dent, but it’s a potentially intriguing tease for where The Batman Part II can do.

Christopher Dent Plays a Key Role in Two-Face’s Origin Story

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The character of Christopher Dent made his first appearance in DC Comics in 1990’s Batman Annual #14, which explored Two-Face’s origins. Christopher had a complicated relationship with his son, to say the least. He’s an alcoholic and suffers from mental illness, so he would frequently be abusive towards Harvey. This treatment contributed to Harvey’s own fractured mental state, setting him down the path to eventually become the villain Two-Face. In the comics, it’s revealed Two-Face’s signature coin flip is something he picked up from his father, who would flip a coin to see if he’d beat Harvey.

Christopher Dent appeared in the virtual-reality game Batman: Arkham Shadow, but the character hasn’t been featured in a live-action film before. Bringing him into the fold for The Batman Part II would be a smart move, as it would allow Reeves’ portrayal of Harvey Dent to stand apart from other versions audiences have seen, particularly Aaron Eckhart’s performance in The Dark Knight. One way to avoid comparisons to Christopher Nolan’s seminal Batman sequel is for Reeves to carve out his own path and showcase a different side of Harvey’s character. Outside of his romance with Rachel Dawes, we don’t see much of Harvey’s personal life in The Dark Knight, so seeing Harvey’s dynamic with his father would feel fresh.

When you factor in speculation that Johansson is playing Gilda Gold (Harvey’s wife), it appears the Dent family will play a major role in The Batman Part II. Though there are a number of interesting Batman characters waiting for their turn to appear in a film, utilizing Harvey in this particular franchise makes sense. Not only is he one of the most notable figures in the Batman mythos, Reeves’ series is known as the Batman Epic Crime saga, so having Gotham’s district attorney show up is logical. Harvey is certainly someone who would take an interest in the organized crime activities plaguing Gotham.

Assuming Christopher Dent is indeed in The Batman Part II, it’ll be interesting to see how he factors in. It remains to be seen if Harvey will transform into Two-Face in The Batman 2, or if that’s being saved for the third installment Reeves is planning. It might be best to wait and use The Batman Part II to set up Harvey’s villainous turn. After spending a movie fleshing out his troubled dynamic with his father, the emergence of Two-Face could have a properly tragic undertone that strikes a chord with audiences. It’s unknown which actors are in the running for such a crucial part, but given Reeves’ track record, he’ll surely knock the casting out of the park.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!