Joe Manganiello Reveals ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Returns’ Writer Frank Miller’s Message to Deathstroke

It looks like the DC Extended Universe’s Deathstroke, Joe Manganiello, has the approval of one iconic comic writer.

Manganiello recently shared a photo of himself alongside The Dark Knight Returns and Batman: Year One writer Frank Miller, after the pair crossed paths at Keystone Comic Con. In the photo, Manganiello can be seen holding a Dark Knight Returns print, on which Miller wrote “Anytime, anywhere, Mr. Deathstroke.” over a drawing of Batman.

For fans of the larger Batman mythos – especially of Deathstroke – this photo will surely be a delight to see. Granted, Manganiello’s portrayal of the character might not factor into The Batman as originally expected, but it sounds like there are still plans for him to return to the big screen.

“I say it’s in the works,” Manganiello said of a Deathstroke solo film earlier this year. “Because it is and there’s nothing further. I can’t say without speaking out of school. Cause, you know, I’m a part of a team, I’m a part of a locker room, you don’t talk outside the locker room. But all I can say, for the hardcore fans, it’s in the works. They want it, they want the character to happen, it’s just when he happens.”

While it’s unclear if and when the Deathstroke film will make it to the big screen – or if Manganiello could reprise his role in another Legion of Doom-related context – it sounds like Manganiello is more than willing to further explore the character.

“The best, quote-unquote, I hate calling them this…calling them a ‘villain,’ is understanding where they’re coming from.” Manganiello teased in a previous podcast appearance. “They’re a villain to people who are opposing them, but from the inside, this is a person who’s struggling with all types of things. I think it’s really interesting to tell that kind of story and tell the truth, emotionally, of a story like that when you’re talking about a man who lost an eye, was betrayed, lost his son. These different types of aspects and you couple that with real-world military training.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.