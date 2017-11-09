Did Joe Manganiello Already Tease the Legion of Doom for ‘Deathstroke’?

Earlier today, DC fans were blown back by another film announcement that no one saw coming. According to TheWrap, DC Films and Warner Bros. are developing a solo film for Deathstroke, and fans are now tracing back news concerning the character. So, some netizens think they may have uncovered a clue about Deathstroke thanks to an old shirt belonging to Joe Manganiello.

Earlier this month, Twitter was lit up when the actor posted a photo of himself online. The Deathstroke star shared a picture of him wearing a Legion of Doom shirt styled after the Justice League logo, leaving fans to wonder if the team of villains may appear in the blockbuster. However, in light of Deathstroke’s announcement, fans are speculating whether the shirt might have been a sly nod to the assassin’s own film.

The Why

Of course, there is no official word about Deathstroke’s roster or its anticipated storyline at this time. Reports have only said the project is in development, so DC Films is still working with Manganiello and potential director Gareth Edwards behind the scenes. If the Legion of Doom was thrown around the table, the actor might have donned the shirt to gauge fans and their reactions. So, considering the buzz the shirt created, it seems audiences are interested in seeing the supervillain team come to life.

The Legion of Doom would have a place to fit within the DCEU now that Justice League is about to debut next month. If you are not familiar with the group, the Legion of Doom is a group of bad guys who band together to take on the Justice League. The Hall of Doom has been crowded by legends like Bizarro, Black Manta, Riddler, and more. Deathstroke has teamed up with the group on occasion, but the DCEU could as easily pit Deathstroke against all of the above if DC Films so chose.

The How

If you’re one of the fans putting stock into Manganiello’s shirt, then there is still one hole in the Deathstroke theory. The star’s clothes piqued interest because of its Justice League logo font, a fact which made fans think the team would cameo or be referenced in the blockbuster. However, there is a chance Justice League could set up the Legion of Doom in order to set up Deathstroke’s solo film.

Slade Wilson isn’t one of the Legion’s members, but the DCEU could play fast and loose by bringing him into the fold. The franchise could also pit the assassin up against the Legion of Doom should they tamper with a job of his. Fans seem interested in a DCEU flick having an all-out baddie showdown, but Deathstroke should not try to redeem its lead like Suicide Squad did. The standalone should show Slade is just as nasty as the Legion of Doom if the crew does make an appearance; the comparison will make things much more satisfying when Deathstroke tells the gang he’d much rather take them out than join their hell-bent organization.