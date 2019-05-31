Doctor Strange Director Calls Robert Pattinson an Outstanding Choice for Batman

Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the next Batman earlier today and he already has some support from across the aisle. Taking to Twitter, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson took a second to rave about the casting choice, calling it an “outstanding choice.” While Warner Brothers has yet to make an official announcement on the casting, most Hollywood trades have reported that the decision is final. It had been reported that Pattinson was one of a few on a shortlist including Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Pattinson is a remarkable actor and an outstanding choice for the new Batman. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) May 31, 2019

Pattinson’s casting is set to be a fresh take on the Caped Crusader, which will likely end up a trilogy during Bruce Wayne’s younger years as the Gotham crime fighter. While exact details for the film are still being kept under wraps, it will reportedly feature upwards of four classic Batman villains and focus on Batman being the world’s greatest detective.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves previously told THR. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that.”

“He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” the director continued. “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is set to fly into theaters June 25, 2021.