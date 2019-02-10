‘Doom Patrol’: Cyborg Actor Jovian Wade Embraces the Opportunity

After launching the DC Universe streaming service with Titans and reviving a fan-favorite with Young Justice, the new platform is debuting their most ambitious project yet with Doom Patrol.

And while a lot of unfamiliar and strange heroes make up a majority of the super team, they will also feature a prominent DC Comics character in Cyborg, played by Jovian Wade. The actor is embracing the opportunity to play the iconic role, which has been brought to life in recent theatrical appearances by Khary Payton in Teen Titans GO! To The Movies and Ray Fisher in Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is an iconic African-American superhero character with a built-in fan-base, so there’s something very exciting about taking on this role,” Wade said to Variety. “It’s the best experience of my career so far, and because of the cultural significance that’s attached to the role, that’s a part of history for me.”

There’s a lot of curiosity surrounding Doom Patrol, which appears to be continuing the more mature tone of Titans with a more irreverent approach to the source material. Some fans might be expecting a straight-up superhero story, but the synopsis for the series teases that it will be anything but:

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol premieres February 15th on DC Universe.