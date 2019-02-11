‘Doom Patrol’: DC Universe Assembles the Weirdest Super Team in Exclusive Poster

With just over a week until the latest series premieres on DC Universe, ComicBook.com is excited to reveal this exclusive poster for the weirdest team of heroes yet, Doom Patrol.

The comic book-inspired poster makes it clear the show is taking inspiration from the fan-favorite runs of Grant Morrison, Richard Case, Gerard Way, and Nick Derington. Check out below and see for yourself:

This latest image comes off the heels of many different teasers featuring the characters who will make up the team, including Robotman, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, Negative Man, and Cyborg.

We caught a glimpse of the team in Titans, teasing what fans can expect when their spinoff begins next week.

DC Universe has kept details of Doom Patrol under wraps, with the new teasers focusing on the humor and heart of the eclectic cast of characters. Brendan Fraser, Jovian Wade, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, and Timothy Dalton make up the titular team, taking on the even stranger villain Mr. Nobody, played by Alan Tudyk. Check out the synopsis below:

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol premieres February 15th on DC Universe.