‘Doom Patrol’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The critic reviews for DC Universe‘s upcoming Doom Patrol series have started to arrive online, and fans of Grant Morrison’s ever-wacky characters are definitely going to love the results.

After a few reviews online, Rotten Tomatoes has released an official score for the series, and it’s much better than many would’ve expected. With 11 fresh reviews so far, and only one rotten, Doom Patrol has earned itself a 92 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The reviews for Titans were also solid, though the numbers were a bit lower than Doom Patrol‘s. Titans has a 82 percent score on the site, with an average rating of 6.6/10. Doom Patrol‘s average rating sits at 8/10, though there is a significantly smaller sample size. It’ll be interesting to see if the positive trend can hold up as more reviews roll in.

Part of what these critics love so much about the series premiere of Doom Patrol is its willingness to embrace the insanity of the source material. According to star Diane Guerrero, the wild antics only continue throughout the series.

“Oh yeah, yeah. No it was easily, easily the weirdest show,” Guerrero told ComicBook.com. “I read the comic books before I had a chance to even read the script so I go, ‘Oh this is gonna be, this is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before’ and I was really enticed by that. And then of course when you get the script, and you see the language is amazing, the writing is just great, now you think, ‘how the hell are they going to do this?’ I’m not too savvy about the CGI world or like that kind of, the effects stuff but they’re really making it work and so it’s really fun to see. I believe we’re sort of living in a very wacky world ourselves so, I think that this isn’t really too much of a stretch from what we’ve been seeing, especially the state of our country now so, it’s kind of like good to be on a show that sort of puts all of that wackiness at the forefront and makes you deal with it whether you like, if you decide to watch, then you’ll have to deal with that whether you like it or not or whether it makes you uncomfortable.”

Doom Patrol debuts on Friday, February 15th on DC Universe.