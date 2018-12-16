‘Doom Patrol’ Will Reportedly Feature Danny the Street

One of the most out-of-the-box elements of the Doom Patrol just might be headed to the small screen.

According to a new report from Geeks Worldwide, Danny the Street is confirmed to make an appearance in the live-action Doom Patrol series. According to their description, Danny will be a mixture of the Grant Morrison and Gerard Way versions of the character, in some very particular ways.

In the comics, Danny is a sentient piece of geography, who has the ability to place himself anywhere at will. He has the ability to communicate with people via signs and messages on the street, and was given the ability to transfer his personality into the street’s residents in Way’s iteration of the comics. Doom Patrol‘s version of Danny will largely focus on a drag queen named Morris, who is influenced by Danny.

For some observant DC Comics fans, it probably isn’t a surprise that Danny will factor into Doom Patrol, seeing as he was mentioned during the team’s appearance in Titans. In the “Doom Patrol” episode, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) was attempting to find the location of the Doom Patrol, only for a neighbor to say that they’re located in a house on Danny Street.

The report also says that Darren Jones, one of the Doom Patrol’s foes in the comics, will make an appearance in some way. Jones is a man obsessed with destroying anything weird or peculiar, despite having an array of strange tools and abilities himself. Jones formed the Men from N.O.W.H.E.R.E., an organization that attempted to kill Danny, only to be defeated by the Doom Patrol.

It will be interesting to see how this conflict between Danny and Darren Jones is explored in Doom Patrol, and if it will serve as fodder for one episode or a longer arc. Seeing as the first season is poised to pit the team against Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), the former seems to be likely.

Doom Patrol will star Timothy Dalton as The Chief, April Bowlby as Elasti-Girl, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Dwain Murphy as Negative Man, Matt Bomer as the voice of Negative Man, Jake Michaels as Robotman, Brendan Frasier as the voice of Robotman, and Jovian Wade as Cyborg.

You can view the synopsis for Doom Patrol below.

“Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

Doom Patrol is expected to launch sometime in 2019.