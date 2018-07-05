New ‘Doom Patrol’ TV Series Details Shed Light on Crazy Jane

DC Universe is still a ways away from launching, but we have new details about the streaming service’s first spinoff.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered new casting details for DC Universe’s Doom Patrol series, particularly with how they relate to Kay Challis/Crazy Jane. According to their details, Kay will be somewhere in her 20s, with several personalities and being “a bit of a Harley Quinn-esque character”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the most part, that qualifier feels pretty fitting for Crazy Jane, especially as a way to describe the role to those who aren’t as familiar with the Doom Patrol. In the comics, Crazy Jane is a young woman whose multiple personality disorder gives her 64 different individual superpowers, something that was caused by a Dominator gene bomb in the Invasion! event.

The knowledge that Crazy Jane will play a role in the spinoff – despite not appearing in Titans‘ “Doom Patrol” episode – is certainly interesting. Granted, Crazy Jane isn’t the only new character reported for the series, with Cyborg and The Chief also set to debut in that setting.

This live-action incarnation of Doom Patrol is set to star April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Girl, Jake Michaels as Clifford Steele/Robotman, and Dwain Murphy as Larry Trainor/Negative Man. Kelsey Grammer is reportedly up for the role of Niles Caulder/The Chief, with Bruno Bichir playing the same role within Titans.

You can view the synopsis for Doom Patrol below.

“Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

The one-hour drama comes from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver, and Sarah Schechter. The pilot was written by Carver, and the series is rumored to begin filming this summer in Atlanta.

Titans will debut on DC Universe later this year, with Doom Patrol set to debut sometime in 2019.