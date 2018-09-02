New ‘Doom Patrol’ Character Details Could Hint at Negative Man’s Wife

Doom Patrol is set to bring a one-of-a-kind group to the small screen, and new details could hint at what the series’ supporting cast looks like.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered three new casting descriptions for the upcoming DC Universe series, which appear to hint at various characters within the orbit of Larry Trainor/Negative Man (Dwain Murphy). In the comics, Larry is an Air Force test pilot, who gets exposed to “negative” energy in a plane crash.

The first is for a character named John Bowers, who is a male of any ethnicity in his early 30s. John is described as “a blue-collar ground crew chief for the Air Force”, who witnesses a horrible accident (presumably Larry’s). It also appears that John is a member of the LGBT community, as he is described as having a romantic relationship with another male.

The next is Sheryl Trainor, a woman in her 30s who, judging by the description, seems to be Larry’s wife. A “distant” woman with two children, Sheryl is now living with the fact that her husband died in a plane crash. This is a particularly interesting notion, as Larry was unmarried and didn’t have children in the pages of DC Comics.

Rounding out the casting descriptions is one for Von Fuchs, a German man in his 40s-60s who used to be a Nazi. While Fuchs keeps up appearances as “Paraguay’s village cobbler”, he is secretly a scientist who conducts experiments. The casting description lists that the actor should have a German accent.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what role these characters will have in Doom Patrol, especially as none of these characters seem to have a direct DC Comics counterpart. Still, it is certainly interesting to know that Negative Man‘s world will be fleshed out within the show in one capacity or another.

Doom Patrol will see Negative Man joined by Elasti-Girl (April Bowlby) and Robotman (Jake Michaels), all of whom will be reprising their roles from a forthcoming appearance on Titans. The series will also include Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Jovian Wade as Cyborg, and Brendan Frasier as the voice of Robotman. It is unclear if Bruno Bichir will reprise his role as The Chief from Doom Patrol‘s appearance on Titans, as Kelsey Grammer has been rumored for the part in recent months.

Fans can see the Doom Patrol in the first season of Titans, which will premiere on October 12th on DC Universe.