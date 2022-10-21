Dwayne Johnson Shares New Black Adam Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

We're gradually getting closer to the debut of Black Adam, a film that is expected to bring a whole new flavor into the DC Films world. At the center of the project is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is starring in an executive producing the blockbuster. With reshoots for the project currently underway, Johnson recently took to Instagram to provide fans with an update, teasing that the work the cast and crew of the film are doing is "redefining the superhero paradigm." Attached to Johnson's message was a new black-and-white behind-the-scenes photo of him in the Black Adam costume.

"Intense week of shooting BLACK ADAM⚡️" Johnson's caption reads. "We are redefining the superhero paradigm. The antihero. The people no longer need a hero. They need a protector. Rage against the dying of the light. The hierarchy in the DC Universe will change."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. "We've never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I'm such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I've always gotten into this with a vision of, 'This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,' but there's always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we'd want to do it. As we're making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there's 100% a vision of what we'd like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA."

What do you think of the latest behind-the-scenes look at Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is now set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.