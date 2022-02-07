Dwayne Johnson’s Electrifying Tease for the Super Bowl Has Fans Hoping for Black Adam

Fans are starting to hope that Super Bowl Sunday will include a tease for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam movie. Aside from deciding who will be the last NFL team standing at the end of the playoffs, The Big Game is also widely known for enticing fans with new looks at upcoming feature films. While Warner Bros. doesn’t usually advertise during the Super Bowl, it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on a special look at Black Adam, especially considering Dwayne Johnson has already teased a big surprise for Super Bowl Sunday.

Johnson announced his participation at the Super Bowl in a Twitter post: “After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true. This will historic. This will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING. I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!! #SuperBowlLVI #SuperGoldSunday 2/13 on @NBC”

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1490686793997373442

Erik Davis of Fandango/Rotten Tomatoes joined in the hype for Black Adam in a response to Johnson’s tweet. “Hope you’re bringing that #BlackAdam trailer with you to the SB, @TheRock!” Davis wrote.

The reason fans are wishing and hoping for a Black Adam trailer is because of Johnson’s use of the word “ELECTRIFYING” and a lightning bolt emoji in his message. However, as noted above, Warner Bros. typically skips out on showing anything during the Super Bowl. Plus, “electrifying” has always been a part of Johnson’s catchphrases as The Rock when he was a WWE Superstar. He is known for referring to himself as “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment,” so that has to be taken into account as well.

Going back to Johnson’s previous Super Bowl tease, it appears whatever he has planned will definitely be football and NFL-related. “Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY,” Johnson said. “My playing in the @NFL & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously thru the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers… Bring on the Super Bowl 🏆🏈💪🏾”

Dwayne Johnson announced back in August 2020 that he had acquired the XFL, another football league previously owned by Vince McMahon. January of this year saw Johnson give an update on the XFL and its future, stating the league will be ready to reopen its doors in a year, meaning approximately January 2023.

“This one goes out all the football fans out there, this is big, and this is exciting news. Guys I’m so excited to let you know that one year from today [January 4th], in exactly 365 days, we will kick off our official 2023 XFL training camps,” he said.

Johnson continued: “I’m so excited about this – I know you guys are excited too – and all month long, this month, our team of XFL executives are out there scouting the next great players. And I can tell you this: As an XFL owner, and a man who has proudly put these calloused, dinosaur hands in the dirt all for the love of football, I can tell you that the XFL players will be the hardest, and hungriest players in the room.

So football nation, we are building this for you: the XFL is watching, all for the love of football. Here we go, one year from today.”

What do you think Dwayne Johnson’s big Super Bowl tease is going to be for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!