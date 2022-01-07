Dwayne Johnson Just Gave a Huge Update About the Future of XFL

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has an important update for sports fans about the future of the XFL. According to Johnson’s latest update on Instagram, his rebooted XFL league will be ready for first kick-off in approximately a year, meaning early January 2023. Johnson has had to promote the launch of the new XFL for literally years now, after purchasing it from WWE owner Vince McMahon, after XFL’s return season in 2020 crashed and burned during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID has kept Johnson and his partners from actually holding to the original timeline they wanted, as their era of XFL was supposed to be launching this year.

In his latest XFL update, Dwayne Johnson tells fans:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This one goes out all the football fans out there, this is big, and this is exciting news. Guys I’m so excited to let you know that one year from today [January 4th], in exactly 365 days, we will kick off our official 2023 XFL training camps.

I’m so excited about this – I know you guys are excited too – and all month long, this month, our team of XFL executives are out there scouting the next great players. And I can tell you this: As an XFL owner, and a man who has proudly put these calloused, dinosaur hands in the dirt all for the love of football, I can tell you that the XFL players will be the hardest, and hungriest players in the room.

So football nation, we are building this for you: the XFL is watching, all for the love of football. Here we go, one year from today.”

Johnson also added the following caption to the video:

For all us FOOTBALL FANS 🏈 I got BIG & EXCITING NEWS!!



In exactly 365 DAYS, we will officially kick off our 2023 @XFL TRAINING CAMPS.



As an XFL owner and a man who has put his callused, dinosaur hands in the dirt – I can guarantee you that our XFL PLAYERS will be the hardest and hungriest workers in the room.



Our message to the FOOTBALL NATION ~ we are building our one of kind XFL CULTURE for you.



XFL is watching.



LFG.



#leagueofculture

#leagueofexpression

#leagueofpride

#hardestworkersintheroom

#hungriestworkersintheroom

XFL TRAINING CAMP 2023

The Rock played football at the University of Miami before his WWE career; he teamed with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital to buy the XFL, splitting the $15 million cost. Johnson’s business partner (and ex-wife) Dany Garcia is also a stakeholder in the league.

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things – my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” Johnson when the deal was announced. “With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

The XFL Will (supposedly) return in January 2023.