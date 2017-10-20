Here’s What Eiza Gonzales Reyna Would Look Like As Catwoman

Eiza Gonzáles Reyna is one of those “seen her somewhere” actresses just waiting for a big breakout, and some DC movie rumors have recently pointed to that breakout being Gonzáles playing the new Catwoman in DC’s Gotham City Sirens!

To help fans envision the possibility of Eiza Gonzáles in the role, Comicbook.com friend BossLogic did this impressive sketch, which you can check out below. It should illustrate to anyone wondering why the Latin actress could definitely pull off the sultry swagger and wits of Selina Kyle, and make for a pretty great Catwoman in the DC Films Universe:

If you aren’t familiar with Gonzalez: the actress most recently made an impression by playing a psychotic bank robber (and Bonnie to Jon Hamm’s Clyde) in Baby Driver. She initially gained attention by taking over Selma Hayek’s cult-icon character Santanico Pandemonium, in the From Dusk Till Dawn TV series. Needless to say, with those two roles alone she’s already offered a memorable combo of beauty and badassery – and her geek cred is only going to grow, thanks to a role in Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming adaptation of the Alita: Battle Angel manga/anime.

Gotham City Sirens is a spinoff film following female criminals of Gotham City; it will be directed by Suicide Squad‘s David Ayer, and has Margot Robbie returning for a lead role as Harley Quinn. No other “Sirens” have been cast yet, but DC Comics has traditionally gone with a lineup that includes Catwoman and Poison Ivy joining forces with Harley. Jared Leto’s Joker will also be in the film.

Gotham City Sirens doesn’t have a release date yet.