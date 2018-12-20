“Elseworlds” Fans are Loving Batwoman’s Live-Action Debut

After months of teasing, Batwoman has finally made her grand Arrowverse debut in tonight’s second hour of the “Elseworlds” crossover and it seems that this was one introduction that was worth the wait.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Elseworlds Part 2,” below.

Tonight, Barry (Grant Gustin), Oliver (Stephen Amell), and Kara (Melissa Benoist) made their way to Gotham to find out what has caused reality to be turned on its head as well as how to fix it. When they arrive, the find a violent, crime-ridden city of despair with Batman having vanished years before. However, that doesn’t mean the city is without a hero. Barry (as Green Arrow) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) soon find out that while many consider Batman to be a myth, Batwoman (Ruby Rose) is very, very real — and they’re luck she showed up just in time to save their lives.

Fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse have known that Batwoman would be making her debut during the crossover since its announcement during the network’s Upfronts presentation back in May and since then, every bit of news connected to the character — from casting to costume to even a tase in the Season 5 premiere of The Flash that Batwoman is part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in the future — has gotten fans more and more hyped for the butt-kicking, flame-haired heroine. It’s hype that Rose herself felt as she revealed soon after being cast in the role.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

So, just how excited were fans to see Batwoman burst on the scene in tonight’s “Elseworlds” installment? Read on for some of our favorite reactions below!

What did you think about Batwoman’s arrival? Let us know in the comments below.

“Elseworlds” will conclude on Supergirl, Tuesday, December 11th at 8/7c on The CW.

Welcome to Gotham!

Batwoman standing there like… What the fck are these men doing??? ???? #Arrow #Elseworlds — GreenFoxGoddess ? (@greenfoxgoddess) December 11, 2018

Totally On Board

Also, I’m totally on board with a Batwoman show. The little screen time she had convinced me enough to make that claim. She is BATWOMAN. #Batwoman — Wonder Boy (@myendisnow) December 11, 2018

The hottest take

I’d definitely go gay for Ruby Rose in that batwoman suit? #ElseWorlds — Jennine Johnson (@JeNvY_) December 11, 2018

She’s got moxie

Ruby Rose did perfectly on the Elseworlds crossover. She’s got the moxie to be Batwoman. #RubyRose #KateKane #Batwoman — Tanner Todora-Willard (@Tanman212) December 11, 2018

More Kate Kane, Please

So yeah. We definitely need more Kate Kane/Batwoman one way or the other. Whether it’s the Batwoman TV series or more guest spots on the Arrowverse shows. — Kent ?@ Squad 7 (@KazeNinja17) December 11, 2018

So here for this

I’m already fully on board for a #Batwoman show staring Ruby Rose!! #Arrow #Elseworlds — Charles Jacker (@xChuckJx) December 11, 2018

Hell yeah!

Perfection