DC Fans Are Loving the ‘Smallville’ Homage in “Elseworlds”

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover kicked off tonight, and it gave fans a pretty awesome dose of DCTV history in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Elseworlds Part 1”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) realizing that they’d switched lives and identities, thanks to a manipulation in reality by Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies). Frustrated that no one on Earth-1 seemed to recognize the switch, Barry and Oliver traveled to Earth-38, in hopes that Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) would be able to help them out.

Barry and Oliver found Kara with Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), all of whom were hanging out on the Kent Farm in Smallville. As audiences were taken to that location, they were treated to a somewhat-familiar sound — “Somebody Save Me”, the theme song from The CW‘s previous long-running superhero franchise, Smallville.

The moment, which was already teased by Amell earlier this month, certainly struck a cord with some DCTV viewers, many of whom felt pretty nostalgic for the old show. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Emotional

*Flail*

Yep

The Smallville theme song just murdered my emotions #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/TOWmDz3hy6 — m e r r y ? w i n c h e s t e r (@cmndrwinchester) December 10, 2018

It’s Too Much

OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH MYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD MEU DEUS TA TOCANDO SOMEBODY SAVE ME DO SMALLVILLE OH MY GOD #TheFlash #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/152igRCMX7 — Gabriel (@FCRebeldesBH) December 10, 2018

HELP

THEY PLAYING THE SMALLVILLE THEME SONG #ElseWorlds pic.twitter.com/yY32XSdGMn — Robert Wood (@knightwriter19) December 10, 2018

Amazing

MY ENTIRE UPBRINGING WAS SMALLVILLE! “SAVE ME” IS PURE NOSTALGIA AND AN EMOTIONAL TRIGGER FOR HAPPINESS #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/5WShhzkTIO — AleXandra Nichele (@XandraNichele) December 10, 2018

A Good Excuse

That’s it, I’m busting out my #smallville DVDs and rewatching soon! #Elseworlds — Stephanie Huff (@stephkayhuff) December 10, 2018

Us Too

I really stayed singing this song to the top of my lungs while watching Smallville lmao #TheFlash #Elseworlds #Smallville pic.twitter.com/r1oyITDk6E — candice derserves better (@WeAreWestAllen) December 10, 2018

An Important Question

I still have not coming down from that Smallville theme drop. Will I be fine? #Elseworlds #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/DrMQfMvRzv — Will♍ (@The_SonieSideup) December 10, 2018

Yes Please