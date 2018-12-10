‘Arrow’: “Elseworlds” Part 2 Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Elseworlds Part 2”, the Arrow segment of the highly-anticipated crossover event.

Tonight’s episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) realizing that they had switched identities, after Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) manipulated reality. In an effort to prove their true identities, the pair went everywhere from Central City to Smallville, and tussled with a familiar DC Comics foe in the process.

Now that that’s out of the way, it looks like Barry, Oliver, and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) are headed to Gotham City in search of Deegan. That will also have them cross paths with Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), who will be making her long-awaited live-action debut.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said in a previous interview. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

“She’s a lot like Batman in the sense that she’s kind of a dick,” Arrowverse consulting producer Marc Guggenheim joked. “Ruby’s amazing. She brings such a different color and tone. She will interact with our heroes both as Batwoman and as Kate Kane, so you’ll see both sides of that character and that performance.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Elseworlds Part 2” below!

“THE ELSEWORLDS CROSSOVER CONTINUES IN GOTHAM CITY WITH BATWOMAN (RUBY ROSE) — With Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) still stuck in the other’s bodies, the two get a lead on John Deegan (guest star Jeremy Davies) and head to Gotham City with Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) to figure out why their reality has changed. While there, they meet the mysterious Kate Kane (guest star Ruby Rose) who provides them with information that leads the group to Arkham Asylum.

James Bamford directed the episode with teleplay by Marc Guggenheim and story by Caroline Dries.”

“Elseworlds” will continue with Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, followed by Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.