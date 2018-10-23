‘Elseworlds’ Set Photo Reveals Full Look at Stephen Amell in The Flash Costume

Last week, The CW gave fans a look at Stephen Amell in the Flash suit in the official “Elseworlds” poster. Now, a photo from the set of the Arrowverse crossover reveals what the Arrow star looks like in the full suit.

In the photo, which you can check out below, Amell is clearly visible in the full suit, which appears to be an exact copy of the new suit that made its debut in The Flash‘s recent Season 5 premiere. Behind Amell appears to be The Flash star Grant Gustin in Green Arrow attire, which fits with the “Elseworlds” poster.

The image also features Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Melissa Benoist as Supergirl and, as in another recent behind-the-scenes photo, Hoechlin’s Man of Steel is dressed in his iconic red and blue suit, as opposed to the famous black Superman suit seen in other photos from “Elseworlds”. As for why Amell is suited up as the Flash remains a mystery. Not much is known about the crossover, but it does take its name from a DC Comics imprint that ran from 1989 to 2010 and featured familiar DC characters in “what if” type scenarios. One of those scenarios, 2003’s Superman: Red Son, is providing some of the story for Supergirl this season.

What is known about “Elseworlds” is that it will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and will also see the appearances of Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell). And if Amell’s comments are any indication, it sounds like “Elseworlds” may be even better than last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X”.

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.