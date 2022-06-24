Elvis Star Austin Butler Gets Transformed Into Green Arrow in DC Fan Art

Warner Bros. has been in the news more than usual as of late due to the aftermath of their merger with Discovery. The studio has been making some peculiar decisions with the HBO Max streaming service, like quietly removing some of their original content as well as canceling some upcoming projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Some of their other projects like the upcoming Blue Beetle movie and the in development Jurnee Smollet-Bell led Black Canary project. Black Canary will show us what the character has been up to since the events of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Some fans are hoping to see Oliver Queen / Green Arrow show up in the project as a love interest, with one name being a favorite. One artist on Instagram created a cool piece of fan art that shows Elvis star Austin Butler as the DC Comics legend.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, designed a new edit that imagines the actor as Green Arrow. The fan art gives Butler the classic Green Arrow look equipped with his signature hate. Butler would be a great fit as the character and coincidentally enough, he starred in the third season of the hit CW series based on the same character, Arrow. You can check out the fan art below!

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

