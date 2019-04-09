Emily Bett Rickards Documents Her Last Day on ‘Arrow’

Today is the final production day for Emily Bett Rickards on Arrow — and everyone involved is having a pretty emotional reaction. Rickards had anticipated as much this morning, and has been using her Instagram story to document the day in real time. Most of her posts have been throwback photos to things like her first Comic Con and some of the fans’ favorite of her previous Instagram posts, along with a running gag about her frosty relationship (not really, obviously) with a member of the production staff named, as you might expect in Canada, Gord. If you want to get a sense of what is on Rickards’s mind going into her final day as Felicity Smoak (at least for now), you should follow her on Instagramc and check it out.

Yesterday, Rickards posted a photo of herself, along with her onscreen husband Stephen Amell and their daughter (from a future timeline…it’s complicated) Katherine McNamara. If you have been watching the series so far this year, you likely noticed that Felicity aged remarkably well — certainly better than Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), who took some time out earlier today to share a warm, humorous, and emotional video with Rickards on Twitter. In addition to Gonzalez, frequent cameos in Rickards’s Instagram story entries include Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, and members of the crew.

Titled “The End of An Arrow,” Rickards prefaced the series of photos and videos with “This is Felicity and I’s last day together. Cue water works.” That phrasing — their last day together — may confuse or disappoint fans who have been hoping that Felicity (and Rickards) would return for a minor role in season eight. While Rickards announced her departure at the end of season seven, Arrow itself will end in the fall with an abbreviated eighth season, and a likely finale tie in to the events of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover that will hit in November and December.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. There is no new episode of Arrow tonight.

