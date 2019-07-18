Ernie Hudson Expects To Return to Arrow In Final Season

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson expects to return to Arrow in the show’s upcoming eighth and final season. The actor, who appeared in a single episode last year, plays General Stewart, John Diggle’s stepfather, in the series. Between his name and the Flash of Earth-90 (John Wesley Shipp) dropping a hint about a” “ring” during the recent “Elseworlds” crossover event, it seems likely that fans will be curious to learn anything they can about the character and his history with Diggle.

While it seems no deal is in place yet, and he has not seen a script, Hudson thinks he will be coming back to pick up on some of the threads from his previous time out.

“They called me already,” Hudson told ComicBook.com during a conversation at Salt City Comic Con in Syracuse, NY earlier this month. “They have a shortened [season], so I’ll probably do a couple of those. I don’t know if they’re setting up for the next stage of Diggle’s character or what.”

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow‘s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more news about Arrow, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and much more out of Comic Con International in San Diego all weekend long.