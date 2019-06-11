Exclusive First Look at Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #1

In a matter of weeks, the worlds of Spiral City and Gotham will collide when Jeff Lemire and Michael Walsh team up on Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #1, a crossover between the budding superhero universe with DC’s most popular stable of characters. For fans of both the Justice League and Black Hammer universe, ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at two of the pages from the debut issue of the series.

Not just that, but we managed to sit down with both Lemire and Walsh and chat about the upcoming miniseries. As you’ve seen by now, DC’s trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman feature on the cover, but Lemire tells us fans can expect a few more Justice Leaguers to show, including The Flash, Aquaman, Green Lantern, Hawkwoman, and Martian Manhunter, to name a few.

“I think there’s two other characters, or, well, I guess three other DC characters that pop up, but they’re all surprises, so I don’t want to spoil those,” the writer teases. “But no, DC didn’t put any parameters on it, but it just seemed like if I was going to do this one Justice League Black Hammer story, I’d want to try to pick the most, what I thought was the most iconic version of the Justice League.”

Lemire tells us that DC allowed him to choose the creative team and together with Dark Horse Comics editor Daniel Chabon, they decided on bringing Walsh on board — one of the first names brought up in a brainstorming session.

“It’s been a great fit, and it’s been nice to get to know Michael, even more, working on a project,” Lemire says of his collaborator. It’s so fun seeing him not only draw the DC characters for the first time, a lot of them, but to see him draw the Black Hammer characters as well for the first time. It’s been really fun.”

Walsh tells us this isn’t his first time he’s been approached about joining the Black Hammer universe. In fact, as the artist teases, it very well may not be his last.

“I probably can’t say anything specific but I’m not saying that I wouldn’t be opposed to working on these characters again,” says Walsh. “I’d love to work more with Jeff and to work more in this world and I think there’s a lot of different stories that we could tell, so nothing firm that I can say or announce. But I wouldn’t write off the chance of it happening.”

Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #1 is due out July 10th. Who’s your favorite member of the Black Hammer universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things Black Hammer!

Keep scrolling to see an exclusive first look at a few of the book’s interior pages in addition to a whole group of variant covers!

Regular Cover by Michael Walsh

Something’s Happening at the Farm…

A Mysterious Man Approaches…

Variant Cover by Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart

Variant Cover by Yanick Paquette and Dave Stewart

Variant Cover by Yuko Shimizu

Variant Cover by Jeff Lemire

Variant Cover by Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart