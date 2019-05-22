Exclusive ‘Villains: Modes of Persuasion’ Clip: Oswald Cobblepot

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Villains: Modes of Persuasion, an exclusive bonus content feature that will be made available to fans who purchase a digital season pass for Arrow season 7; Gotham: The Complete Series; Krypton season 2; Supergirl season 4; or The Flash season 5. While most of those series have just concluded, Krypton will be airing on SYFY beginning on June 12, so a season pass to that show would give fans first dibs on digital content from the series. Villains: Modes of Persuasion, meanwhile, will be available beginning tomorrow. You can see the clip — which centers on Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin from Gotham — above.

The feature syncs up with something DC has been doing this year — “The Year of the Villain,” which goes across comics as well as other media. While it is an explicit event in the comics, you can see evidence of it across DC, including the marketing campaign for Krypton season 2, which focuses heavily on Brainiac, General Zod, Doomsday, and Lobo — the show’s villains — with the taglines that tease it’s a bad day to be a hero. The calendar year goes through to next fall, of course, and that means we’ll see more of this: it seems likely that Supergirl‘s next season will play with elements of the “Leviathan Rising” storyline currently running through the DC Universe (and impacting Superman and his supporting cast very directly).

In the comics, following events in Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV’s Justice League, Lex Luthor takes a major step forward, assembling his Legion of Doom for the final push to replace Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the League as the rightful leaders of not only mankind, but the universe itself, hoping to harness the power of Perpetua, the first being to be imprisoned within the Source Wall, now newly freed in the events of Justice League Annual #1. Perpetua’s storyline and Luthor’s plans to rid the universe of heroes will continue to escalate throughout the rest of 2019.

“Originally, we did have this as No Justice 2, essentially. But we realized as we were getting closer to it, that this was more of a single punch. We didn’t need four or five issues to tell this story,” Snyder recently told ComicBook.com about the events contained in the Annual. “We needed a single big powerful moment, because the rise of Perpetua and what happens to the Source Wall in this issue, it is the end of the first act of everything we’ve been building and the start launch of the terrifying second act. It’s the huge turn, and we wanted an issue that would really be able to deliver that. And because we had the Justice League Annual #1 in our back pocket to use when we needed, that felt like, “this is the moment.” This is the moment to sort of launch that, and it was perfect because January’s a five week month. And we just knew this is the moment to put that annual into the world and really shake things up for the entire year.”

Villains: Modes of Persuasion is available as bonus content available tomorrow (May 22) for fans who purchase a digital season pass for Arrow season 7; Gotham: The Complete Series; Krypton season 2; Supergirl season 4; or The Flash season 5.