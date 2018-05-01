Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Green Lanterns’ #46

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Green Lanterns #46, out tomorrow form writer Tim Seeley and the art team of V. Ken Marion and Sandu Floreau.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7394]The story, titled “Ghosts of the Past,” brings the Green Lantern Corps face to face with their evil Earth-3 doppelgangers, including Solomon Baz.

You can check out the official solicitation text below

“GHOSTS OF THE PAST” part three! In his effort to free Jessica Cruz from her own power ring, Simon Baz wades through a horde of monsters! But is Simon strong enough to face down the monster inside himself before Jess falls so deep into the abyss that she can’t return?