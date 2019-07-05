Exclusive DC Preview: Shadow Thief Takes Over in Hawkman #14

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of this week’s Hawkman #14, from writer Robert Venditti with the art team of Patrick Oliffe, Tom Palmer, and Jeremy Shipper. The issue sees the title character squaring off with a new Shadow Thief — all while continuing the ongoing psychological struggle he has had basically since the start of the series, dealing with issues stemming from some of his own past lives.

The story also ties into DC’s big “Year of the Villain” event, with the new Shadow Thief having received a power upgrade from Lex Luthor (this whole thing feels a lot like Underworld Unleashed, doesn’t it?). That’s bound to pull Hawkman closer and closer to the center of DC Universe action.

The acclaimed series just released its first trade paperback, and takes on Oliffe, who of late was working on the dearly-missed Scooby Doo Apocalypse with writer J.M. DeMatteis. You can check out the official synopsis for the issue below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery.

Carl Sands returns as the new, improved Shadow Thief! Newly upgraded by Lex Luthor, he's now the undisputed master of shadows. Meanwhile, Hawkman continues to be haunted by horrific memories of his past lives. Could Shadow Thief be the cause of his nightmares? Or is it something more sinister?

Hawkman #14 will be available in physical and digital copies wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, July 10.