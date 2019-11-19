Exclusive DC Preview: Supergirl #36 Bids Farewell to Marc Andreyko

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Supergirl #36, out this week from Eisner-winning writer Marc Andreyko and artist Eduwardo Pansica. This issue represents the final installment in Andreyko’s run, which began in August of last year. The issue sees Kara in the thrall of Brainiac, having to fight her way out of his control, as part of the “Year of the Villain” crossover event. The subtitle here is, appropriately enough, “Hostile Takeover.” The The art, which you can see below, gives us some creepy metallic bugs not entirely dissimilar to tone one that was used on Krypton in the show’s first season to torture and interrogate Seg-El, Supergirl’s grandfather.

Of course, all is not lost. Kara may be having her own issues, but she has Krypto at her side. And the good dog clearly understands that something is not 100% right here. The story kicked off with Kara, Krypto, and Brainiac-5 heading into space on the heels of revelations in Brian Michael Bendis’s The Man of Steel that the story of Krypton’s death was not at all the one Kara had always been led to believe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The attitude she had in Man of Steel is understandable. She found out that not only was her planet’s tragedy not an organic one, it was a planned one, but like she said to Clark in Supergirl #21, ‘for you, Krypton’s destruction is theoretical. For me, everyone I knew is dead,’” Andreyko told ComicBook.com at the time. He said that he tried to go back through the long, wild history of Supergirl and to pull in the elements from each version that worked best.

“That’s why her not really dealing directly with her survivor’s guilt, and now this rage and this need to find out: ‘Was everyone I know murdered?’ It allows her to, by the end of this journey, be a fully realized lead character and let her sadness and her anger go and be happy with who she is, and enjoy life and not be an Italian widow who, after her husband dies, never socializes anymore,” Andreyko explained. “She’s putting so much pressure on herself to not ‘disrespect’ the memory of Krypton, she’s not able to enjoy her life right now. When she gets her answers, even if it’s not the answer she wants, she can move on.”

You can check out the official synopsis below, and the preview pages in the attached gallery.

Supergirl-the infected! Brainiac-1 attempts to contact Supergirl at the Fortress of Solitude, but for what nefarious purpose? No matter what he has planned, things are about to go from bad to worse as Supergirl heads on a collision course with the Batman Who Laughs! He’s targeted Superman as part of his plan to infect heroes and transform them into their twisted Dark Multiverse counterparts-but Supergirl gets caught in the crossfire, and the Year of the Villain stakes get even higher!

Supergirl #36 will be available in stores and online on Wednesday.