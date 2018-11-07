Exclusive DC Preview: ‘The Unexpected’ #6

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of The Unexpected #6 from writer Steve Orlando and art by Ronan Cliquet.

The series is building to a finale in its eighth issue coming soon, and will ultimately be one of the shortest-lived, strangest, and most ambitious of DC’s recent launches.

“Especially knowing that we were going to pare [the team] down as we did, it was really about the interplay between Firebrand and Neon,” Orlando told ComicBook.com. “As much as Firebrand and Neon are opposites — he can only create using his powers, and in order to not die, she has to destroy, so we couldn’t have more opposing forces — so that team is how the core casting came about, and then we built powers around that.”

The series began as a “team” book, but the first issue saw an X-Statix-level beatdown of the team, setting up a strange status quo where everyone seemed expendable.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7659]”You don’t want to overwhelm people,” Orlando said. “There is a huge world to explore, especially the interactions between Quench and Neon and the fires that power them — the fires of creation, the fires of destruction, both born from the world forge — but it can seem overwhelming unless there’s those feet on the ground, and that’s what Firebrand is. We need someone for whom it’s new for them, but who can stand toe to toe in this world. There’s something to be said about throwing people into the deep end — but you live longer if you learn to swim first and that’s how we feel about the worlds that we’re building.”

You can see the official synopsis for the issue below.

It’s a showdown at Castle Frankenstein with the souls of Berlin on the line as Hawkman, Neon and Firebrand battle Onimar Synn to possess the unstable Nth metal isotope. Plus, June Robbins’ secret rescue plan features the whirlwind reveal of a hero from DARK NIGHTS: METAL, not to mention the most important tombstone in the DC Multiverse! Prepare yourself for a shocking last-page reveal, which goes to a place not seen in the DCU in over a decade.

The Unexpected #6 will be available in comic shops and online tomorrow.