Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Titans’ #19

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Titans #19 from writer Dan Abnett and artists Paul Pelletier and Andrew Hennessy.

The story pits the Titans against the Justice League, as Donna Troy’s decades of identity crises are once again front and center — this time as she faces the music in conjunction with the aftermath of a battle with her villainous future self Troia.

"Who is Troia?" The Titans attempt to regain their balance after their epic clash with Troia—Donna's villainous future self—and look toward a brighter tomorrow. But the Justice League wants answers about Donna Troy's true nature, and they'll get them—even if it means shutting down the Titans for good!

Titans #19 is on the stands next Wednesday, January 10. You can ask your local comic shop to put one aside for you, or pre-order a digital copy today.