Exclusive Jinxworld Preview: ‘Pearl’ #4

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Pearl #4, out this week from writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Gaydos.

Pearl is the first of two brand new series under Brian Bendis’s long-running Jinxworld banner. It focuses on a young tattoo artist who also possesses a surprising talent with gunplay. Her skills lead her into a confrontation with the Yakuza and a new career path as an assassin. From the first issue there has a lot of potential in this new series, and its pages are nothing short of stunning, reminding readers that Gaydos is one of the best artists in comics today.

Pearl is not just a tattoo artist, she's also very good with a gun. When a fight begins it moves quickly. Gaydos drops colors from the scene and distills it into a more closely cropped set of essential moments. The resulting sequence is easy to follow and offers an effect close to that of a slow motion shot. When it is juxtaposed in the middle of a page, it takes the same amount of space temporally and makes the rapidity of actions all the more impressive. Gaydos tests other effects for other moments, like a flashback sequence, and they are all just as effective.

You can check out the preview pages in the attached gallery, and the official solicitation text for the issue below. Pearl #4 will be available for sale at comic book stores and online on Wednesday, November 21.

Well, she went and did it. Pearl started the biggest Yakuza clash since the Yama–Ichi Feud. Why? Because enough is enough. Just because she was born into a world that runs a certain way doesn’t mean that she has to follow their rules when all she wants to do is master the art of tattoo. A scintillating new series and character from the Peabody Award-winning creators of Jessica Jones.