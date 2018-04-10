Exclusive ‘Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay’ Clip: “Locked and Loaded”

Warner Bros. Animation has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from today’s Blu-ray and DVD release, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay.

The clip, helpfully titled “Locked and Loaded,” gives audiences a look at the process by which the members of Task Force X are implanted with small, powerful explosives in their necks, ensuring their cooperation as part of the Suicide Squad. As you might guess, of all the reactions to this process, it’s Harley Quinn’s that makes the biggest impression.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The freedom for everybody in the R-rated situation is I think very exciting, and something that I think DC is discovering audiences really do enjoy,” Hollywood icon Christian Slater, who voices Deadshot for the film, told ComicBook.com. “It particularly works well, I think, with this gang of antiheroes. These guys, they’re the Suicide Squad. They’re not going to make the heroic choices that a Superman or a Batman might make. They’re going to make choices that would be, seemingly, questionable. They’re living in a much darker world, if you can possibly imagine, than Batman. They’re really dealing with the seedy, lower companion arena. This rating works in that universe. They’re chopping off heads, and really making some wild decisions here. So there’s just a ragtag, dangerous quality to these guys. Putting them in this kind of atmosphere is absolutely right for them.”

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay finds Amanda Waller’s top secret “Task Force X” – Deadshot, Bronze Tiger, Killer Frost, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn and Copperhead – on a mission to retrieve a mystical object so powerful that they’re willing to risk their own lives to steal it. But the Suicide Squad isn’t the only group of villains seeking to possess the object. The race is on for the golden prize … and, to stay alive, second place isn’t an option.

The all-star cast is led by Christian Slater in his DC Universe Movies debut as the voice of Deadshot, who heads “Task Force X” alongside Billy Brown as Bronze Tiger, Liam McIntyre as Captain Boomerang, Kristin Bauer van Straten as Killer Frost, Gideon Emery as Copperhead, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn and their “boss,” Vanessa Williams as Amanda Waller. Villainous forces in the film include C. Thomas Howell as Zoom, Dania Ramirez as Scandal Savage, James Urbaniak as Professor Pyg, Julie Nathanson as Silver Banshee and Jewelee, and Jim Pirri as Vandal Savage & Vertigo.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital now.