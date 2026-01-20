All 7 DC Villains Confirmed & Rumored for The Batman 2, Ranked by How Excited We Are To See Them

The identity of The Batman: Part II‘s villain is still a mystery, as there have been lots of rumored and confirmed DC characters who could serve as one of the second film’s antagonists. While all of these contenders are exciting, some are more exciting than others, and here are all seven ranked by how excited we are to see them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robert Pattinson’s Batman lives in a Gotham already populated with villains, as the Joker’s cameo in the first movie proves. So, there is potential for all kinds of preexisting characters to pop up in The Batman: Part II, giving Batman’s next rival a long list of potential characters. Some recent character confirmations hint at who the film’s true villain may be. However, the antagonist isn’t definitely known yet, so here are all of the candidates ranked from least exciting to most exciting.

7) The Riddler – Rumored

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Paul Dano’s Riddler was one of the highlights of The Batman, and by the end of the film, he’s in Arkham. He is seen talking with Joker, implying that the two could team up in the next film. While a return from the Riddler would be exciting, it isn’t as exciting as the other characters on this list. We just had an entire film centered on Riddler, and after waiting for Part II for so many years, it’d be a shame if Riddler steals the spotlight again.

6) The Penguin – Confirmed

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb is confirmed to return in The Batman: Part II, and considering he is one of the best characters in the franchise, this is incredibly exciting. However, he seems to have a very small role, according to comments made by Colin Farrell. On top of that, the Penguin wasn’t a true antagonist in the first film. After the story that the excellent The Penguin spinoff series gave him, it doesn’t seem like there is much else to do with the character.

5) Gilda Dent – Rumored

Scarlett Johansson has been cast in The Batman: Part II, but the role that she is playing is still unconfirmed. There have been all kinds of rumors as to who she is playing, but the most popular one is Gilda Dent. Johansson’s casting was announced right before Sebastian Stan’s casting as Harvey Dent, and due to the proximity of these announcements, a connection between the characters makes sense.

Gilda Dent is the wife of Harvey, and despite being associated with a major Batman villain, she’s never appeared in a live-action Batman movie. Gilda famously becomes the Holiday Killer in The Long Halloween, a storyline that will probably be adapted if she appears in The Batman: Part II. This is what makes her appearance so exciting, as her story will be uncharted territory for live-action Batman adaptations.

4) Hush – Rumored

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Soon after the release of The Batman, rumors began circulating that Hush would be the main villain of the second film. Hints from Matt Reeves and the fact that the word “HUSH” appears on-screen in The Batman added fire to this rumor mill, with many treating it as a confirmed fact. In the years since, however, these Hush rumors have fallen off, with speculators instead focusing on characters like The Court of Owls.

Even though Hush probably isn’t happening, it would still be incredibly exciting to see him appear. He’s never appeared in live-action, and he has a deep thematic connection to Bruce Wayne, making him a perfect choice for Part II.

3) The Joker – Rumored

Barry Keoghan’s Joker made his debut in The Batman, teasing that he will be the villain in The Batman: Part II. However, it now seems like he won’t be the main villain. Instead, the Joker could return as a supporting character, acting as the Hannibal Lecter to Batman’s Clarice Starling. While this is still exciting, it isn’t the full use of Joker’s potential. However, since he’s been used to much in other movies, making Joker the main villain isn’t the best choice yet.

2) The Court of Owls – Rumored

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Court of Owls has been one of the main rumors for Part II‘s villain for years now, and the rumors have only gotten stronger. The Court of Owls is a massive secret society consisting of Gotham’s elites, with them secretly running the city from the shadows. Based on the story of the first film, the Court of Owls is perfect for the themes of The Batman universe, highlighting the corruption of Gotham.

If they are used, Part II has to avoid one problem, however. The Batman was already about Bruce uncovering a conspiracy that tied all of Gotham’s elites together. So, Part II will really have to kick things up a notch if it wants to use these villains.

1) Harvey Dent – Confirmed

Sebastian Stan will play Harvey Dent in The Batman: Part II, and this is the most exciting new character in Part II. We obviously still don’t know if Dent will become Two-Face in the film, but if he does, Stan has the potential to give a legendary performance. Barely anything is known about Dent’s role in the film, but this is why the character is currently so interesting.

Which villain do you want to see? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!