Exclusive Supergirl Clip: Martian Manhunter Returns Home in “Far From the Tree”

Warner Bros. Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of Supergirl, titled “Far From the Tree.”

In the clip, which features Kara (Melissa Benoist), J’Onn (David Harewood), and M’Gann (Sharon Leal), J’Onn returns to Mars to be surprised with a video proving that he is not only not the last green Martian, but his fellow survivor is a familiar face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

J’Onn’s past on Mars is something that has been touched on repeatedly throughout the series, with the loss of his wife and daughters serving as the most important aspect of his character’s backstory. This week will be the first time we have seen him physically return there.

Family is a big theme of the episode, with Kara’s adoptive mother Eliza (Helen Slater) throwing a wedding shower for Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie (Floriana Lima), with a special appearance from Maggie’s long-estranged father, played by guest star Carlos Bernard.

Dermott Downs directed the episode, which was written by Jessica Queller & Derek Simon.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.