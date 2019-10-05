Exclusive Supergirl Clip: Midnight Sets a Trap

Warner Bros. Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a scene from “Event Horizon,” the season five premiere of Supergirl, which will debut tomorrow night on The CW, following the series premiere of Batwoman. While last season, Supergirl and Charmed were the “girl power” night that made up the first-ever Sunday of original programming for The CW, this time around it’s a “World’s Finest” kind of vibe, with Batman’s cousin and Superman’s cousin both hanging out together on the same night and channel. The story for Supergirl will pick up where last season left off: Kara and Lena’s relationship is in dire straits, while Dreamer and Brainiac 5’s is just starting to heat up; and Leviathan is ready to pounce.

The clip, which you can see above, gives fans their first look at Midnight, a major threat facing Supergirl this season and — apparently — a foe sent to the Phantom Zone not by Kara’s mother but instead by J’Onn J’Onzz. That seems like it’s bound to cause some trouble.

Before now, not a whole lot was known about Supergirl‘s Midnight. It was announced back in August that Van Helsing‘s Jennifer Cheon Garcia had been cast as the villain in a guest-starring role. At that time, Midnight was described as being the physical manifestation of darkness and a murderous villain who was released from an otherworldly prison to exact revenge against the person who put her there. Cheon Garcia has previously appeared in the Arrowverse, playing a SCPD officer during Arrow‘s second season.

Here’s the official write-up for the episode: “SEASON PREMIERE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor. Jesse War”n directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.”

Supergirl returns with its fifth season in October on The CW. Facing a new threat and featuring a new costume, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her team of allies will square off with Leviathan — bringing Supergirl closer to synching up with the comics than almost any show in comics history, since Brian Michael Bendis is writing a Leviathan-centric event that finds a lot of its story core in what he has been doing with the Superman titles right now.

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl premieres on October 6, 2019, on The CW.