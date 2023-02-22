Exclusive Superman 5-Film Collection Lands on 4K Blu-ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Man of Steel, Warner Bros. is bringing four classic Christopher Reeve Superman films to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (plus the Richard Donner Cut of Superman II) as part of an Amazon exclusive 5-film SteelBook set. In addition to the movies, the set will also include a ton of special features as well as a Superman '78 #1 comic book, a photo book, a 3D lenticular card of Zod trapped in the Phantom Zone from Superman II, and a certificate of authenticity.

The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) in SteelBook cases with a digital download code. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now with a release date set for April. It's currently priced at $130, though a deal is expected during the pre-order period. If that happens, Amazon customers that have reserved a copy will automatically get the discount. Expect to see standalone 4K editions of the films to launch alongside the box set. Note that Best Buy has a listing up for a version the box set priced at $116.99. Presumably, it won't include some of the extras included in the Amazon exclusive edition.

The full list of special features wasn't available at the time of writing, but official descriptions for the films can be found below.

Superman: The Movie

Studio description: A box-office smash, an Academy Award-winner and a fan favourite since it first flew into theaters, Superman: The Movie assembles a cast and creative contingent as only a big movie can. As its heart (and for three sequels) is Christopher Reeve's intelligent, affectionate portrayal of a most human Man of Steel. Reeve, Marlon Brando (Jor-El), Gene Hackman (Lex Luthor) and Margot Kidder (Lois Lane) give performances that fuel the film's aura of legend. Watching Superman isn't just like being a kid again. It's better. Includes theatrical version on both 4K Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray.

Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut

Studio description: Theatrical cut. Unwittingly released from Phantom Zone imprisonment, three superpowered Planet Krypton criminals (Terence Stamp, Sarah Douglas and Jack O'Halloran) plan to enslave Earth – just when Superman (Christopher Reeve) decides to show a more romantic side to Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). Gene Hackman also returns as Lex Luthor in this sequel that features a top supporting cast, witty Richard Lester direction, and visuals that astound and delight.

The Richard Donner Cut. Director Richard Donner began shooting Superman II while concurrently filming Superman: The Movie, though the theatrical version of the film was ultimately directed by Richard Lester. In 2006, Donner's original unique vision was released for the first time. Jor-El (Marlon Brando in footage cut from the theatrical version) appears in key scenes that amplify Superman lore and deepen the relationship between father and son. Lois Lane plots more schemes to unmask Clark Kent as Superman. With so many changes, large and small, including a different beginning and resolution, this version is an eye-opening alternate experience.

Superman III

Studio description: Meet Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor), a naive computer-programming natural. For him a keyboard is a weapon – and, as a result, Superman faces the microelectronic menace of his life. Christopher Reeve reprises his signature role, deepening his character's human side as Clark Kent sees Lana Lang (Annette O'Toole) at a Smallville High class reunion. And when the Man of Steel becomes his own worst enemy after exposure to Kryptonite, Reeve pulls off both roles with dazzling skill. Relive Superman III with all its heart, heroism and high-flying humor.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Studio description: Christopher Reeve not only dons the title hero's cape for the fourth time but also helped develop the movie's provocative theme: nuclear disarmament. To make the world safe for nuclear arms merchants, Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) creates a new being to challenge the Man of Steel: the radiation-charged Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow). The two foes clash in an explosive extravaganza that sees Superman save the Statue of Liberty, plug the volcanic eruption of Mount Etna and rebuild the demolished Great Wall of China.