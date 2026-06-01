5 DC Comics You Don’t Want to Miss This Month (June 2026)

It’s summertime, and 2026 has plenty more fun stuff for DC Comics fans. It’s been a hell of a year so far, with DC’s Next Level initiative shining a light on deserving heroes like Lobo, Batwoman, and Zatanna. And that’s not even getting into all the fun things we’ve been seeing from the Absolute line in the last few months. But a new month is here, and with it, a new swath of comics is about to hit the stands. From new miniseries to new ongoing titles and even a mini event, there’s something for everyone this June.

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With a movie right around the corner, Supergirl is being honored with a new special, a new Elseworlds, and even a guest-starring role in this month’s Lobo. But if you’re looking for something a little more offbeat and weird, Deadman is about to take his first starring role in years with his new Next Level series. Or maybe you’d like to celebrate Pride with Dreamer and Galaxy in DC’s first Pride-centric event, Dream Girls. There’s a lot of goodies from DC Comics in June, so read on to discover 5 books you’re definitely not going to want to miss.

5. Supergirl: Survive #1

Who doesn’t love a good Elseworlds title? And since this summer is all about Kara Zor-El, it only makes sense for her to take the lead in a brand-new, out-of-continuity tale. Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Rod Reis’ Supergirl: Survive #1 is the first chapter of a unique take on the Superman mythos. Instead of being separated from her baby cousin, Kara is looking after him when things go south on Krypton. I can’t believe the idea of Supergirl guarding baby Superman hasn’t ever been explored, but I’m excited to see what this series does with the concept!

4. The Deadman #1

After Ice Cream Man and Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum, I will read anything by W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo. This pair resurrects Deadman in a brand-new Next Level series. The events of DC K.O. have had a massive impact on the afterlife, and Boston Brand has found himself as the Custodian of All Souls. Deadman so rarely gets to anchor a book, so I’m happy to see him step into the spotlight with one of the most underrated creative teams working in comics. I honestly cannot wait to see what they have planned for DC’s ghost with the most.

3. Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #1

While DC normally puts out a Pride-themed anthology special in June, it’s going above and beyond this year with a new, weekly miniseries published all month long. Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event features dozens of talented, diverse creators, with Nicole Maines and Jadzia Axelrod leading the charge. Galaxy and Dreamer find themselves at the center of a wild series of events that could put both heroes in serious danger. It’s nice to see DC break from tradition and let characters like this tell a huge, exciting story.

2. Absolute Catwoman #1

Even though the Absolute line just expanded with Absolute Green Arrow, DC isn’t done and is making room for another title. Scott Snyder, Che Grayson, and Bengal all come together for an Absolute Batman spin-off starring Bruce’s lifelong love interest, Catwoman. This series moves away from Gotham to take Selina Kyle on a mystery that sees her travel all over the globe. In my opinion, the Absolute Universe hasn’t missed yet, and I’m really excited to see what the creative team has in mind for Selina in Absolute Catwoman #1.

1. Summer of Supergirl Special/Lobo #4

Yes, Supergirl already had a comic listed here, but I think what DC’s doing here is actually really cool. To honor Kara Zor-El, DC Comics is releasing the Summer of Supergirl Special #1 by Sophie Campbell, Mark Waid, Gail Simone, Belén Ortega, Cian Tormey, and Emma Kubert, and follow Supergirl as she battles the Main Man himself, Lobo. Now that’s not exactly interesting in and of itself. But what is cool is that Skottie Young and Jorge Corona’s Lobo #4 will tell the same story from Lobo’s perspective. Gimmicky, sure, but I can’t help but think that’s a cool idea.

What DC Comics title are you looking forward to the most in June? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!