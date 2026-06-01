Shonen Jump to Cancel Even More 2026 Series This Summer With New Debuts Planned

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has already cancelled five major works through the year thus far, and has revealed plans to continue with even more cancellations and endings through the month with even me new series planned. Shonen Jump has kicked off a new Summer schedule of planned new debuts, and like every time a new wave of potential hits make their debuts, it means other older series need to be cleared out in order to make room in the magazine. And not all of the works get to have their real ending.

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Shonen Jump has kicked off its wave of cancellations this month with the quick ending of Akira Inu’s Alien Headbutt, and unfortunately it’s not going to be the only cancellation we’ll see through the rest of the month either. With three new series planned to hit the magazine making their debuts beginning next week, it also means two more series will need to end. It’s just a matter of figuring out what’s next looking at the first look at the new series coming below as shared by Shueisha themselves.

Shonen Jump Reveals First Look at New June 2026 Series

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump will be releasing three new series over the course of June, and they include some returning creators coming back with a new attempt at success. The first new series is Animal Signal, making its debut in the June 8th issue of the magazine. Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess creator Robinson Haruhara will be writing the new series while We Never Learn: BOKUBEN creator Taishi Tsutsui (who recently had a series cancelled early last year) will be providing the art. But there are still two more coming in the following weeks.

It’s also been revealed that Green Green Greens creator Terasaka Kento will be coming back to the magazine after their own cancellation the week after with the debut of HAL FORUMLA. Then it will be followed by the debut of Reiya Machida’s Canon Master. All three of these series are briefly teased with first looks with the latest issue of the magazine, and that means two more series are about to end in the next two weeks in order to clear up space for these newer serializations. It could go either way, however.

What’s Ending Next in Shonen Jump?

Shueisha

This could go either way as Shonen Jump could be preparing to see either two more series being cancelled, or two longer running hits coming to their natural ends instead. While newer hits like Under Doctor and Kinato’s Magic are certainly at risk of cancellation, both of them seem to be in the midst of new arcs without any clear sign of an impending end much like other cancellations this year have had ( ). It’s more likely a long running series will end.

There are quite a few projects seemingly close to their conclusion with Witch Watch, Sakamoto Days, Hima-Ten! and Blue Box now confirmed to be working through their respective final arcs. But other series like Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi just settled a major fight and could suddenly end just as quickly within the next two weeks. But given the latest developments, it’s most likely Blue Box that’s going to end next. It just seems to be giving off that vibe right now.

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