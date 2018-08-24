Exclusive ‘The Flash’ Blu-ray Clip: Metas Rising

Warner Bros. Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from next week’s Blu-ray release of The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season.

The clip is part of a featurette titled “Metas Rising,” which details the bus metas who would prove to be the biggest players in the season’s battle against The Thinker. The most significant of those “bus metas,” so named because they were created when Barry Allen emerged from the speed force and accidentally bathed a commuter bus in dark matter? Ralph Dibny, the Elongated Man!

Videos by ComicBook.com

After three seasons of battling other speedsters, Barry Allen was finally allowed to slow down — just long enough to start worrying about what the world would look like after it got a massive psychic lobotomy from a good-guy-gone-bad known as The Thinker. The DVD and Blu-ray, out next week, will include all of the season four episodes as well as deleted scenes, featurettes, and the four episodes of the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover with Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

You can check out the official synopsis for the season below.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. But when Barry used his extraordinary abilities to travel back in time and save his mother’s life, he inadvertently created an alternate timeline known as Flashpoint; a phenomenon that gave birth to the villainous speed god known as Savitar, and changed the lives of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Wally West (Keiyan Lonsdale) forever.

With the help of his adoptive father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), his lifelong best friend and love interest Iris West (Candice Patton), and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs — Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), C.S.I Julian Albert (Tom Felton), and an Earth-19 novelist named H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) — Barry continues to protect the people of Central City from the meta-humans that threaten it.

The Flash: The Complete Fourth season is available now on Digital and on Blu-ray and DVD August 28.