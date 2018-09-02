Female Moviegoers Are Excited for ‘Venom’ and ‘Aquaman’ According to Survey

The fall blockbuster season is almost upon us, and it sounds like female moviegoers are hyped about a couple in particular.

According to the results of a recent survey done by Atom Tickets (via Variety), female moviegoers are most excited for the releases of Aquaman, Venom, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The survey, the results of which were released on Women’s Equality Day, polled 10,000 women who are “frequent moviegoers”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Aquaman and Venom, these results are particularly interesting. Sure, the two films are already the most highly-anticipated Marvel and DC superhero movies for the remainder of the year, but their darker subject material might not seem like something that is stereotypically associated with female viewers.

Venom will see Tom Hardy starring as Eddie Brock, an intrepid reporter who accidentally gets bonded with a dark alien symbiote while investigating a corporate conspiracy. The film is expected to honor the character’s Marvel Comics roots in some pretty interesting ways, even if that makes viewers of any gender a little squeamish.

“Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally.” Venom director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com last month. “In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

On the flip side, Aquaman will present viewers with a globe-trotting adventure, as Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) returns to Atlantis and confronts his heritage. Already, the film is being praised for its epic moments and awesome characters, including Amber Heard’s Mera.

“She’s a leader. She has integrity,” Heard told reporters during a set visit last year. “Her and Arthur are very different, in fact, that’s part of what causes a lot of, you know, they don’t necessarily fit at the beginning. They’re constantly going back and forth and they earn this relationship with one another throughout the film as they learn to respect each other, given their vastly different approaches to life. Mera, for instance, unlike Arthur, has a very solid constitution, a strong sense of self, who she is, what her role is, what her position is. And the sense of duty and honor that she uses to approach all of the situations of her life is one that I respect and really like, and I admire that.”

“Mera’s her own woman. She’s her own superhero,” Heard continued. “She’s not Aquawoman. She’s Mera. Part of what got me, you know when I first talked to Zack [Snyder] on the phone about the prospect of doing this film, he said, ‘She’s a warrior queen.’ Basically, you get a sword and a crown. And I was like, ‘Okay, you know how to pitch to your audience.’

Are you excited to see Aquaman and Venom? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Venom will be released on October 10th. Aquaman will be released on December 21st.