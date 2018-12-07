Fan-Made “Elseworlds” Trailer Features A Surprising ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cameo

Arrowverse fan and visual effects artist David Jones, best known for his work on the “Arrow Jedi” viral videos, has created a fan-made trailer for “Elseworlds,” next week’s Arrowverse crossover.

The animated titles sequence, which takes from Central City to Star City to National City to Gotham features a brief appearance at the end by a character beloved by fans of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will not take part in the sequel this year.

The Elseworlds crossover seems to be spitting the heroes out across time and space in multiple universes, with Barry Allen and Oliver Queen seemingly taking on multiple roles — including changing places with one another.

While the plot of “Elseworlds” remains a bit of a mystery — and arguably gets more confusing by the day — we do know that it will see Supergirl, The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters.

In addition to Superman and Lois, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) as well as appearances from Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

“It’s awesome,” Hoechlin said of Lois being involved with the crossover earlier this year. “It’s really exciting to have a lot of these new characters popping into this one. The crossover has always been a huge event, but it seems like there’s a lot of new characters coming into it for the first time this time, so it should be a lot of fun.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.