Fans React To Constantine’s CW Seed Revival

After months of campaigning, Constantine fans have now gotten a rather wonderful gift. Not long ago, news broke that the CW was already developing a new series based on the DC Comics characters. Over on CW Seed, the streaming site is set to debut an animated revival of the show with Matt Ryan returning to voice his beloved character. And, unsurprisingly, fans are taking to Twitter to vent out their excitement.

UP NEXT: Constantine Picked Up By CW Seed

If you are curious about the new series, then you should know the CW Seed show will see Greg Berlanti take the mantle of executive producer. David S. Goyer will act as writer, and fans are eager to learn whether any other original talent will return to the animated venture.

As far as logistics go, the animated Constantine revival will likely have 10-minute long episodes like its Vixen counterpart. Currently, the show's episode count is expected to cap at six, but the site could always surprise fans.

So, if you are one of the thousands of fans feeling hyped about the return, just know that you are not the only one. You can check out a selection of hilariously grateful fan reactions in the following slide, but be warned! Some of the enthusiasm is a bit NSFW.