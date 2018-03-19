Fans React To Constantine’s CW Seed Revival
After months of campaigning, Constantine fans have now gotten a rather wonderful gift. Not long ago, news broke that the CW was already developing a new series based on the DC Comics characters. Over on CW Seed, the streaming site is set to debut an animated revival of the show with Matt Ryan returning to voice his beloved character. And, unsurprisingly, fans are taking to Twitter to vent out their excitement.
If you are curious about the new series, then you should know the CW Seed show will see Greg Berlanti take the mantle of executive producer. David S. Goyer will act as writer, and fans are eager to learn whether any other original talent will return to the animated venture.
As far as logistics go, the animated Constantine revival will likely have 10-minute long episodes like its Vixen counterpart. Currently, the show's episode count is expected to cap at six, but the site could always surprise fans.
So, if you are one of the thousands of fans feeling hyped about the return, just know that you are not the only one. You can check out a selection of hilariously grateful fan reactions in the following slide, but be warned! Some of the enthusiasm is a bit NSFW.
This will be fun. #Constantine https://t.co/CtPdGW7Vva— Matt Ryan (@mattryanreal) January 8, 2017
.@MattRyanReal You've no idea how happy
@sourdoughsw feels like coming home... #Constantine is the antihero of my adolescence... and Matt's voice is his voice in my head...— JulianaBrunaikovics (@jbrunai) January 8, 2017
@mattryanreal We'll take it!...no matter what form. Really excited for you Matt!!! #Constantine— CalifDrmn (Kim) (@kimgot1) January 8, 2017
@sourdoughsw I'm still internally screaming!#Constantine is back your bag of weirdos!we'll have more paranormal shenanigans and ass kicking!— JulianaBrunaikovics (@jbrunai) January 8, 2017
I'm so glad #Constantine is continuing in animation. Matt Ryan reprising his respective role is just icing on the cake.— Octavio Perez (@Unworthily) January 8, 2017
My overexcited ass can't handle this! #Constantine is coming back! pic.twitter.com/gQmpgXfCSZ— JulianaBrunaikovics (@jbrunai) January 8, 2017
HEEEEEEEELL YEEEEEEEES!!!! Matt Ryan/John Constantine is back!!!! It's a really good first step. On with the show, mate. #Constantine
Getting our boy back, very excited. Hard work pays off #Constantine fans! We did it! ❤ https://t.co/cUei58TjdP— Mia (@sorryitsmia_) January 8, 2017
so happy that #Constantine is getting an animated series. Id rather have that than nothing at all.— Ben Brightman (@Dr_WhoTMNTfan) January 8, 2017