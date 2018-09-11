Ryan Gosling on If He Would Play Batman

Would Blade Runner 2049 and First Man star Ryan Gosling play Batman?

“I don’t think anybody wants that,” Gosling told Variety when asked about stepping into the cape and cowl currently filled by Ben Affleck. “I don’t know.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asked if he wants in on the more-popular-than-ever superhero genre, Gosling had no real answer. “Oh, you know… I don’t know. It would depend on — Damien, you want to do that one?” Gosling said, pointing to his La La Land and First Man director Damien Chazelle.

“Now that I’d like to see,” Gosling said. “Damien Chazelle Batman, that I want to see.”

The Sun previously claimed Gosling was in contention for Mysterio — villain of Sony and Marvel Studios’ upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home — before that role was offered to, and accepted by, Jake Gyllenhaal.

War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves is now developing The Batman, reportedly centered around a younger caped crusader who eventually grows into the veteran and burned-out crimefighter played by Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Affleck’s tentative attachment to the role has fueled speculation the 46-year-old actor won’t be involved with The Batman or other future DCEU projects. Most recently, Affleck re-entered rehab — a move that could price the star right out of the role.

Last month, TheWrap reported high insurance costs that would be required to cover Affleck on an already costly movie — like Batman or another Justice League — could end up making him too expensive, and too risky, which would force studio Warner Bros. to drop the actor as Batman.

“More than likely the studio will replace him because the insurance costs are going to go through the roof,” hypothesized a representative for an undisclosed completion bond company.

That report came weeks after a fan showed the relatively simple de-aging process that could be utilized, allowing Affleck to remain in the role despite The Batman starring an apparently younger iteration of the crime fighter.

While details remain scarce, Reeves said his project is not an origin tale and is not based on “any particular” comic book, but will instead draw from decades of material to tell a story that is “definitively Batman.” He characterized his spin on the franchise as a “noir-driven” detective story that is “emotional and yet is really about [Batman] being the world’s greatest detective.”

The Batman has no announced release date.