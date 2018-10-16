‘The Flash’ And ‘Arrow’ Fans React To Stephen Amell And Grant Gustin Switching Places In “Elseworlds”

Fans are hotly anticipating CW’s latest DC crossover Elseworlds, but the new poster for it just put fans into overdrive.

The new poster for those who haven’t seen it features Arrow‘s Stephen Amell wearing the Flash costume, while Flash’s Grant Gustin is doing his best impression of Oliver Queen in the Arrow costume. It’s throwing fans for a loop, and they have been sharing their opinions online ever since it dropped.

Elseworlds is shaping up to be something special, as it not only features Arrow and Flash switching up their suits but also features the return of Superman, who happens to be wearing a black costume. It will also feature the debut of Lois Lane to the Arrowverse, as well as the introduction of Ruby Rose’s Batwoman, who will be getting her own series later down the line.

In fact, Amell recently went on the record saying this is the hands down the best crossover they’ve done so far, and that’s saying something since Crisis On Earth X wasn’t exactly a downer.

“The crossover is f****** bananas. It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic,” Amell told fans during a Facebook Q&A. “Crisis on Earth X, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy. When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

That’s pretty high praise, but let’s see what DC fans are saying.

I have no idea what the hell is happening but I LOVE IT. #Elseworlds https://t.co/HqvzW2oP9g — Marine Cuisine-oween (@CLopezTPC) October 16, 2018

IMAGINE IF ALEX IS SUPERGIRL AND KARA ISN’T!!!!! I’M FRAKING OUT. #Elseworlds — Jillian #SaveShadowhunters (@jillian_burkitt) October 16, 2018

Very interesting indeed, I would say were on another Earth for sure, just hope we get to see a little of the all of the Earth-1 and Earth-38 heroes together in one of these episodes #DCTV #elseworlds #TheFlash #Arrow https://t.co/0pbYglysDj — Let’s Talk DCTV (@Lets_Talk_DCTV) October 16, 2018

I am interested in what character y’all have Candice playing in this world #Elseworlds https://t.co/pqrOSHyPqJ — #RunIrisRun ⚡️? (@AlexisWaverider) October 16, 2018

#Elseworlds Now I know why they didn’t do the chin strap, cause there is no chin strap in the world that can handle that chin.@StephenAmell @Bosslogic pic.twitter.com/vnPfPkYRS5 — Benjamin (@Bengiepr23423) October 16, 2018

There is so much going on in this crossover! Batwoman, Black Suit Superman, Costume Swapping, Trigger Twins! What about if each episode of the crossover is a different #Elseworlds story? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/OtAUvW49A5 — Declan (DCTV TALK) McKinney (@DeclanMckinney) October 16, 2018

Y ahora es cuando me planteo lo siguiente en el Crosover veremos a Powergirl??? estaría GENIAL #Supergirl #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/OrKImKS2PQ — La Ultima Hija de Krypton (@LaUltimaHijadeK) October 16, 2018

What do you think about the poster? Let us know in the comments!