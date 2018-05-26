CW’s ‘The Flash’ Season Finale Ratings Hit Three Month High

With Tuesday night’s Season 4 finale, Barry Allen and his friends on The Flash got back up to speed and delivered the highest ratings The CW series has seen in the last three months.

The season finale, titled “We Are the Flash,” had 2.12 million viewers tune in live, earning a 0.8 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. These are the best numbers the show has seen since February 27. During that episode, Flash scored 2.120 million viewers, though it only received a .74 demo rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only are these numbers a three month high for The Flash, but they also mark the culmination of a continuous, four week climb. Ever since the episode on April 24, Flash has risen in the ratings each and every week.

Here’s how the ratings for The Flash have panned out since the series returned from its winter break on January 16.

January 16 – 4×10: 2.509 million viewers, 0.84 rating

January 23 – 4×11: 2.119 million viewers, 0.74 rating

January 30 – 4×12: 2.596 million viewers, 0.88 rating

February 6 – 4×13: 2.282 million viewers, 0.80 rating

February 27 – 4×14: 2.120 million viewers, 0.74 rating

March 6 – 4×15: 2.037 million viewers, 0.73 rating

March 13 – 4×16: 2.082 million viewers, 0.72 rating

April 10 – 4×17: 1.822 million viewers, 0.64 rating

April 17 – 4×18: 1.881 million viewers, 0.70 rating

April 24 – 4×19: 1.899 million viewers, 0.60 rating

May 1 – 4×20: 1.697 million viewers, 0.62 rating

May 8 – 4×21: 1.740 million viewers, 0.70 rating

May 15 – 4×22: 1.934 million viewers, 0.70 rating

May 22 – 4×23: 2.118 million viewers, 0.80 rating

Following The Flash‘s finale, the newest episode of The 100 was steady, with 960,000 total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demographic.

How did you feel about The Flash‘s Season 4 finale? Will the ratings continue to rise in Season 4? Drop a line in the comments section below to let us know what you think!