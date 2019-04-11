‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin Reportedly Sets off Alarm by Vaping on Flight

The Flash’s Grant Gustin could’ve used those handy speed abilities of his on a recent flight. Gustin, who portrays The Flash’s lead character Barry Allen, recently flew from LAX to Vancouver on Compass Airlines Flight 6006, and things were fine until he decided to Vape inside the plane. According to TMZ Gustin waited until the plane leveled off and then went to vape in the plane’s bathroom, and he probably wouldn’t have been noticed if not for the quantity of the smoke.

According to people on the plane, there was an intense amount of smoke emanating from the bathroom, so much actually that it set off the smoke alarm, apparently making its way to the cockpit. Witnesses say that Gustin admitted to vaping, saying he just wanted to relax, and flight attendants took his vape pen without any issues.

A Compass Airlines rep tells TMZ that flight 6006, “experienced a smoke indicator from the forward lavatory while in flight. A vaping pen was confiscated from a cooperative passenger. The flight landed safely in Vancouver, without delay.”

After they landed Gustin stayed on the plane and was met by Canadian authorities but was left off with a warning. It also didn’t have any issues during the flight and landed safely despite the extra smoke.

Fans can see Gustin on the next episode of The Flash titled Godspeed. Flash cast member Danielle Panabaker will direct the debut of the Godspeed character, who stems from The Flash: Rebirth #1. We’ve already had a chance to see him in the suit thanks to set photos, but soon we’ll actually get to see him in action. You can check out the full description of the episode below.

“DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS — After discovering that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree about how to handle their daughter in the wake of this shocking news. Team Flash isn’t sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Kelly Wheeler.”

The Flash airs its Godspeed episode on April 16th.

