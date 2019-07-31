Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Deathstroke Has Bad Credit in Latest GEGGHEAD Sketch

GEGGHEAD, the online group that focuses on board/deck games, video games, tabletop games, combat sports, MMA, and sketch comedy, just released another delightful F*@# Deadpool video. The comedy sketch series sees DC's Deathstroke (Freddie Prinze Jr.) confiding in his therapist, who happens to be Marvel's Deadpool (voiced by Justin Rupple). Deathstroke has a lot of problems, and his latest appears to be paying for the session. Unfortunately for the DC character, Deadpool doesn't take Diners Club cards.

ComicBook.com spoke to Jon Lee Brody, one of the founders of GEGGHEAD, about the latest sketch and asked one very important question: "Is Deathstroke really getting the help he needs?"

"At this point, it's possible the only person who can help Deathstroke....is Deathstroke. Or maybe Ryan Reynolds," Brody joked.

Since Deathstroke's mental health is probably not going to improve any time soon, we decided to switch gears and ask about Rupple, who does a dynamite Reynolds impression.

"Justin does a lot of voices," Brody explained. "He's so good he even does ADR for a lot of A-list actors. A very gifted comedian and impressionist."

You can follow Rupple on Twitter here. There's currently a playlist for F*@# Deadpool on YouTube, which you can watch here.

GEGGHEAD has tons of original content, but their latest venture is going to be a blast from the past for any Prinze Jr. fan.

"We're debuting Freddie's sitcom from 2005-2006 on GEGGHEAD starting Friday, August 2nd," Brody shared. "And will air it every Friday until we finish the season. It will be a fun treat for those who watched it years ago and also a fun intro to those who may have missed it."

Freddie was a sitcom starring Prinze Jr., Brian Austin Green, Jacqueline Obradors, Mädchen Amick, Chloe Suazo, and Jenny Gago that ran on ABC in the mid-2000s for one season. The series was inspired by Prinze Jr.'s real-life experience of growing up in a house filled with women.



For more GEGGHEAD content, you can follow them on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.