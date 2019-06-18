Funko’s Batman: Damned Previews Exclusive Pop is Live

Funko has released another Previews Exclusive Pop figure based on a Batman storyline, and this time it’s from the Batman: Damned DC miniseries by writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo. Pre-orders for the figure are live right here with shipping slated for September.

As you can see from the image above, the Pop figure features Batman in his costume from the comic – which is set to conclude it’s three issue run on June 26th. Again, this is a PX Exclusive Pop that’s reserved for comic shops and specialty retailers in limited quantities, so grab one while you can.

If you grab the Batman: Dammed figure, you’ll want to add the PX Exclusive Dark Multiverse Red Death Flash-themed Nightmare Batman from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal to your collection as well. It’s available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for July. Odds are we are coming to the end of the run for this limited edition figure, so get it while the getting is good. UPDATE: The Red Rain Batman PX Exclusive Pop figure is also available.

“Ripped from the pages of Dark Nights: Metal comes the Red Death as he’s streaking his way into your collection! The Dark Nights: Metal Red Death Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive features the fastest and deadliest man in the Dark Multiverse in a dynamic pose with his red lightning effects from his velocity burst around his arms and legs!”

Finally, Funko recently released another Movie Moment Pop figure in their Batman 80th Anniversary lineup, and it’s a big one. As you can see, it highlights Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Batman (Christian Bale) from Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins. However, the really interesting thing about this Pop figure is that the Bat Signal lights up!

Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for September. As far as we know, the only other Funko Pop figure to include a light-up feature is this Walgreens exclusive Iron Man figure that was released for Avengers: Infinity War. Needless to say, Funko / Batman fans were waiting for this one, so grab it while you can. You can order additional figures in Funko’s Batman 80th anniversary collection right here.

