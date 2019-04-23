Funko’s ‘Red Rain’ Vampire Batman 80th Anniversary Pop Figure is Live

Funko’s celebration of Batman‘s 80th anniversary continues with the release of this Pop figure based on the vampire Batman featured in the 1991 Red Rain storyline. You can pre-order it right here with shipping slated for August. You might want to jump on the Red Rain Pop figure quickly, because it should be extremely popular – much like the recent The Batman Who Laughs Previews Exclusive Pop figure.

If you are unfamiliar with the Red Rain storyline, Batman & Dracula: Red Rain is available on Comixology. The synopsis reads:

“In this Elseworlds tale the Dark Knight Detective matches wits and brawn against one of the most dangerous adversaries in literature. A plague of the undead is sweeping across the city and the police are powerless to stop it. Dracula has come to Gotham, and the streets will run red with the blood of its citizens unless Batman can find a way to defeat this legendary foe.”

You can shop all of Funko’s 80th anniversary Batman Pop figures right here (including the previously released Batman Forever Pop pictured above). Note that many of them are part of Entertainment Earth’s BOGO 50% off sale on Funko Pop figures, which ends today, April 23rd. More details on that can be found below.

Indeed, today is the last day of Entertainment Earth's massive buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pops, so there is precious little time to take advantage of the deal on nearly 4000 figures – including big pre-orders and exclusives.

The list above is only a fraction of what's available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop it all (shipping is free on orders of $79 or more).

