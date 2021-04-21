Funko Static Shock Exclusive Pop Figure is Available Now

The DC animated series Static Shock has grown in popularity since its four year run on the Kids' WB network came to an end in 2004. That's why all 52 episodes of the series recently began streaming on HBO Max. It's also why Funko launched an exclusive Pop figure based on the superhero Static (aka Virgil Hawkins).

Static Shock follows Virgil Hawkins (Phil LaMarr), a 14-year-old kid in Dakota City whose life is changed forever after "The Big Bang", a clash between police and protesters that leads to various people gaining superpowers. Armed with the ability to create and control electricity and magnetism, Virgil decides to fight for his city under the superhero alter ego of "Static".

In addition to HBO Max and the Funko Pop release, Static Shock is set to be part of DC's Milestone relaunch later this year. A live-action Static Shock movie is also in the works with Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan producing.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan told THR when the film was first announced. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

