‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Thanks Zack Snyder in Accepting Rising Star Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Gal Gadot is thanking Zack Snyder for giving her the opportunity to play Wonder Woman.

Gadot accepted the Rising Star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala. She expressed her gratitude to Snyder in her acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much for this honor,” Gadot said. “This is all very new to me and weird and I feel so humbled to be here, especially in a room filled with people that I’m inspired by and admire so much. Thank you. I’ve always felt that it was rewarding enough to do what I love and to work with such wonderful people. So to also be given this award is really, really special.

“Four years ago, I got tired of all the ‘no’s and the rejections that I just wanted to quit acting. But of course the universe works in mysterious and wonderful ways and I received a phone call that I got this very special part. Zack Snyder had this strong vision of who Wonder Woman should be and I am forever grateful that he gave me the opportunity to play this iconic character.

“Working on Wonder Woman was a life-changing experience. This character represents so much that I believe in. She’s about doing the right thing, helping others, sticking to her beliefs, and she’s motivated by the most beautiful quality: love. This is something we all need and are inspired by.”

Snyder cast Gadot in the role of Wonder Woman for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She then headlined the first Wonder Woman movie under the direction of Patty Jenkins in 2017. She reprised the role for Snyder again in Justice League.

