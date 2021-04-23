Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Cut Tip of Her Finger Off and Her Husband Threw It in Garbage Disposal

✖

In the DC Extended Universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman has managed to recover from all manner of injuries, but in her real life, Gadot is far from invincible, with the actress recently revealing how she had chopped the tip off of her finger while attempting to make a salad. While her on-screen allies have seen all manner of carnage, Gadot's real-life ally, husband Yaron Varsano, didn't handle the injury quite as well, as his first response was to toss the severed tip into the garbage disposal. While Gadot has recuperated from the injury, she admits that she still has no feeling in the tip of her finger, yet she still thinks sensations will return at some point.

"The early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosas or sangria or whatever at 11 a.m., so I did that, and then I decided I'm gonna make a cabbage salad because that's what one whats to do, so I started to chop the thing, and I chopped the top of my finger," Gadot recalled to Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Yaron went to the chopping board and he held the finger and he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage disposal."

She added, "Then we were both like, 'What are we doing?!' It was a mess. We were a mess. Then I stopped cooking and stopped drinking."

Despite how distressing the encounter might sound, the injury didn't sound too severe, as she noted that she didn't retrieve what was thrown into the garbage disposal nor did she head to the hospital.

When Kimmel asked about Gadot going to the hospital, the actress admitted, "No, because it was in the garbage disposal, so there was nothing to sew. It's too much information, I apologize. I feel too comfortable with you."

During her appearance on the talk show, Gadot also discussed her current pregnancy with her third child. As far as things coming in threes, fans are still wondering about when we could get a third Wonder Woman film.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," director Patty Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

Stay tuned for details on Gadot's upcoming projects.